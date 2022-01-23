x
House caught on fire in Winston-Salem on Greencedar Lane Sunday afternoon

As smoke continued to pour out the top of the house, pieces of the roof began falling off to the side of the house.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video on the scene of a house fire on Sunday afternoon. 

Fire crews are currently working to control a fire on Greencedar Lane in Winston-Salem. In the video, you can see the flames blazing from the house. As smoke continued to pour out the top of the house, pieces of the roof began falling off to the side of the home. Parts of the roof landed near the garage and smacked the trunk of a car in the driveway.    

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

News 2 is working to find out more information about any injuries and what caused the fire. 

