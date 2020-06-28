New Greensboro Fire Department training structure under construction

The new training center is expected to be ready by late July or early August for firefighters to conduct training.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Greensboro Fire Department training structure is under construction. According to a Tweet, the fire department just received new conex boxes at the training center facility.

Assistant Cheif Jim Boggs said the replacement of the old tower which was made of bricks, was torn down a couple of months ago. The structure had been there since the 1950s and had become old and outdated.

According to Boggs, the new training center will help firefighters train in real-life fire conditions. The facility will be the grounds for search and rescue, ventilator, and fire suppression training.

Another section of the facility is expected to be added on July 13 with the training center proposed to be ready for firefighters to train in late July or early August.

