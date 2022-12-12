Fire experts share safety tips and resources to help keep your loved ones safe

Triad fire departments encourage people to sign up for general fire safety programs that teach them what to do if a fire happens in their homes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Fire Department experts want you and your loved ones to be safe this holiday season in the event a fire occurs.

They shared with News 2 resources that are available in the Triad to help reduce fire risk.

People can sign up for general fire safety programs that teach them what to do if a fire happens in their homes.

"We also get very specific. We teach daycare staff workers, we teach foster parents, we teach industrial, we teach fire extinguisher training," said Greensboro Fire and Life Safety Educator Des Shelton.

There are also programs centered around young kids.

"A lot of the times it'll be just getting children familiar with what firefighters look like because it can be scary to children sometimes," said Jacob Watson, a firefighter with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

People can also sign up for smoke alarm presentations to learn more about how they work and when to change them.

They said smoke alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every ten years.

Through these programs, Triad Fire Departments will also come and install smoke alarms for free.

They also will come in and provide fire safety checks.

News 2 also spoke with the communication specialist of the North Carolina Department of Insurance about fire safety tips.

If you have children, Jason Tyson with the North Carolina Department of Insurance encourages parents to draw out the entrances and exits of their home.

He says you should routinely go over them with your children and identify where all the doors and windows are.

He also says to teach your children what a smoke alarm sounds like.