Asphalt facility fire in Madison prompts evacuations due to explosion concerns

An evacuation is in place on Decatur Street in Madison.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Seal Masters asphalt facility is on fire in Madison, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The call about the fire came in around 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, when a truck driver was in the area making deliveries and noticed the fire.

During the presser, fire crews said the fire is getting hotter and they aren't sure why.

The product is a generic liquid asphalt that is burning fire inside a tank.

Experts are on the fence on if the tank will explode or if it will just leak out due to the pressure.

An evacuation within 1000 is in place for Decatur Street while fire crews figure out what they can put on it to stop it. Neighbors had to evacuate Decatur Street due to concerns of explosive material at the facility.

Fire crews are saying it's an inhalation hazard. It smells similar to when you drive by, and they are paving a road.

Evacuations are fluid right now as situation continues, and air monitoring is in place.

Madison police and fire crews are at the scene. Summerfield and Stokesdale are assisting.

This story is developing. Stay with us for more updates.

