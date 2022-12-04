Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store employees outside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store employees outside.

Officials said firefighters found a fire in the sales area of the store.

Before Greensboro Fire got there, sprinklers were activated to help stop the fire from spreading.

A search was completed in the building and nearby areas.

Officials said 51 firefighters were dispatched and said damages are estimated at around $19,000.

