Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at Forbush High School Tuesday after 5 p.m.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.

Officials said the fire was after 5 p.m. and said firefighters arrived 3 minutes after they were called to find smoke throughout a 25,000 square foot educational building.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished with minimal damages. Fire crews said the fire was contained to the HVAC system in one classroom.

Officials said no was injured as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The school building will be available for a normal school day Tuesday.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.