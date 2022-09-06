x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at Forbush High School Tuesday after 5 p.m.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.

Officials said the fire was after 5 p.m. and said firefighters arrived 3 minutes after they were called to find smoke throughout a 25,000 square foot educational building.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished with minimal damages. Fire crews said the fire was contained to the HVAC system in one classroom.

Officials said no was injured as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The school building will be available for a normal school day Tuesday.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Important documents: We all have them, but what should you be doing with them?

Before You Leave, Check This Out