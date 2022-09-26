2 firefighters sent to the hospital after fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Crews with the High Point Fire Department are on the scene Monday evening cleaning up a flash fire.
Fire officials said the fire started in a silo or dust collection system.
Officials said a call came in after 12 noon Monday.
In the process of the silo being emptied a flash fire was created, burning two firefighters.
The two firefighters had first and second-degree burns.
Officials said injuries are not life-threatening.
One firefighter was released from the hospital Monday while the other is still being treated as of 6 p.m. Monday.
