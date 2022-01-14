Greensboro firefighters put out heavy flames at Miller building downtown

Smoke and flames were coming from the top of the Miller building on S. Elm Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters quickly put out heavy smoke and flames coming from the top of the Miller building in downtown Friday morning.

Dwayne Church with the department said several firefighters responded to the fire at 314 S. Elm Street.

Firefighters haven't reported any injuries at this time. They are still investigating what caused the fire.

Several businesses are in this stretch of downtown, including Cheesecakes by Alex and Natty Greene's.

Roads are closed in the area while fire crews investigate. Greensboro city officials shared this release:

"Please be advised that South Greene Street & South Elm Street are blocked off from McGee Street to Washington Street due to a structure fire. The Greensboro Police and Greensboro Fire Department are on the scene. No reports of any injuries at the present time."

Our Avery Powell is giving an update on a fire in downtown Greensboro this morning. The latest: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/fire-in-downtown-greensboro/83-f31cacd8-8f84-4038-a936-5eb00fa04172 Posted by WFMY News 2 on Friday, January 14, 2022

A structure fire has blocked off part of South Elm! Crews are here on scene and we will let you know as soon as we know more! @WFMY @averynpowell pic.twitter.com/8D7hUpDz4H — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) January 14, 2022