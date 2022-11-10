Old Graham mill catches fire, crews from across the Triad respond

The old Culp Weaving Mill caught fire Tuesday night. Investigators said the building was in danger of collapsing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAHAM, N.C. — Firefighters were battling a fire at an old textile mill Tuesday.

According to Graham Fire Chief Tommy Cole, Graham fire along with neighboring municipalities and county fire departments are operating at a third alarm fire at the former Culp Weaving building on East Parker Street in Graham.

Firefighters from Alamance, Guilford and Orange Counties came to help put out the flames.

Officials said the location has been deemed a collapse hazard and said fire crews are operating in a defensive mode only.

Firefighters said the fire is contained and said no injuries or deaths have been reported as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.