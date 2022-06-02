Lexington apartment fire forces residents to temporarily relocate

Firefighters responded to a call about a burning trash can around 1:45 p.m.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Fire Department responded a fire on Drexel Circle on Sunday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trash can was on fire inside of an apartment.

Crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from apartment 100 upon arrival. Firefighters were made aware that one adult and four children made it out the apartment.

They went inside the apartment to prevent the fire from spreading to the next unit. Six residents living in the other unit suffered minor damage in their unit also.

The cause of the fire is unknown. For the residents' safety, they were not allowed back inside their apartments due to the fire damage.