Greensboro fire crews called to building fire off East Wendover Avenue

Google Maps shows the location of the fire is at Mechanical Specialty, Inc.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Fire officials have cleared the scene of the structure fire at 1901 E. Wendover Avenue, WFMY News 2 crews at the scene confirmed. There are a few fans being used to help air out the building. We're waiting for more information on the fire.

Several firefighters are working a structure fire at a building off East Wendover Avenue Monday morning.

A call about the fire came in shortly before 9 a.m. at 1901 E. Wendover Avenue. Google Maps shows this is Mechanical Specialty, Inc.

WFMY News 2 viewers reported seeing multiple fire trucks head to the scene.