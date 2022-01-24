Greensboro fire crews called to building fire off East Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Fire officials have cleared the scene of the structure fire at 1901 E. Wendover Avenue, WFMY News 2 crews at the scene confirmed. There are a few fans being used to help air out the building. We're waiting for more information on the fire.
Several firefighters are working a structure fire at a building off East Wendover Avenue Monday morning.
A call about the fire came in shortly before 9 a.m. at 1901 E. Wendover Avenue. Google Maps shows this is Mechanical Specialty, Inc.
WFMY News 2 viewers reported seeing multiple fire trucks head to the scene.
Guilford Co. EMS has not given information on how many crews were called to the scene or if there are injuries.