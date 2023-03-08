Firefighters battling fire on White St. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire temporarily shut down a road in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.
Greensboro police said White Street is closed between Wellington Drive and Partnership Court due to a structure fire.
Greensboro Police are asking that vehicles avoid the area at this time.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.