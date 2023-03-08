Firefighters battling fire on White St. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said White Street is closed between Wellington Drive and Partnership Court due to a structure fire.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire temporarily shut down a road in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.

Greensboro Police are asking that vehicles avoid the area at this time.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

