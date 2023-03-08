x
Firefighters battling fire on White St. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said White Street is closed between Wellington Drive and Partnership Court due to a structure fire.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com
Fire truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire temporarily shut down a road in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.

Greensboro police said White Street is closed between Wellington Drive and Partnership Court due to a structure fire. 

Greensboro Police are asking that vehicles avoid the area at this time.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

