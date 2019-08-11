GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire started in Greensboro Thursday night after a car hit an electrical box at an apartment complex.

First responders say the call came in around 8:22 p.m. and they were dispatched to the 3400 block of North O.Henry Boulevard in relation to the incident.

According to police, the car backed into an electrical box which caused the fire to occur. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries due to the incident.

