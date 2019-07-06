RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire truck was involved in a crash while headed to the scene of a nearby deadly head-on wreck in Wake County on Friday afternoon.

Wake County deputies said that as of 4 p.m. they were at the scene of the crash at 5501 Yates Mill Pond Road, which is southwest of Raleigh.

The fire truck was headed to another scene at the time of the crash, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The head-on crash involved a Dominion Energy pickup truck and a small black sedan, according to images from the scene.

Swift Creek fire officials said they were responding to a head-on the crash on Yates Mill Pond when a car stuck in traffic made a U-turn toward the fire truck.

The truck driver made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting the car and ended up on the side of the road, officials said.

A man in one of the cars in the head-on wreck died, officials say.