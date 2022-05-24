Woman injured after house fire on East 23rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a house fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday.
Winston-Salem fire officials said the fire broke out on 1427 East 23rd Street Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and put out the fire completely.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of fire crews cleaning up the aftermath.
