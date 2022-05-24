Woman injured after house fire on East 23rd Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews were able to successfully rescue two dogs and put out the fire completely.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a house fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

Winston-Salem fire officials said the fire broke out on 1427 East 23rd Street Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and put out the fire completely.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of fire crews cleaning up the aftermath.

INCIDENT ALERT - B2, B1, E3,E4,E12, L1 are on the scene at 1400 block E 23rd on a house fire. 1 person transported to the hospital, 2 pets rescued. pic.twitter.com/JlnUUdedJW — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 24, 2022

