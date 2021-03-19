Rockingham County judge rules fired superintendent can keep job for now

Dr. Rodney Shotwell will get to keep his job as Rockingham County Schools superintendent while litigation continues.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County Superior Court Judge ruled Friday that for now, Dr. Rodney Shotwell will be allowed to stay in his role as Rockingham County Schools Superintendent.

Shotwell is suing the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education after the board fired him in December. He's asking a judge to decide whether his firing was legal. The board never gave a reason for the decision, citing personnel matters. Shotwell had a contract with the school system through June 2022.

Shotwell said he was pleased with the judge's order to keep him in his role while litigation continues.

"I'm pleased with the outcome today. I love Rockingham County Schools and I'm glad I have the opportunity to continue the job that I have been doing for the last 15 years. This is truly a wonderful community. Our board of education wants to do what's best for kids. I want to do what's best for kids and that's what we're going to do from here on out," Shotwell said.

A Rockingham County Superior Court Judge entered a preliminary injunction today for at least the short term, allowing RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell to stay in his role while litigation continues.



The defense argued that if Shotwell could not accept the board's majority vote to fire him, it presented a larger problem.

Rockingham County Board of Education Chair Kimberly McMichael said she doesn't know what this ruling means for the interim superintendent and they will continue with the legal process.

"Tired of talking about adults and it's time to focus on the kids," she told WFMY News 2's Marissa Tansino.