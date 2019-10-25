WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s a battle of the toughest of the tough at the Firefighter Combat Challenge World Championship.

The competition has been heated as a group of Winston-Salem firefighters have been competing at the championships in Montgomery, Alabama.

The competition includes climbing several flights of stairs, carrying a heavy hose pack, hitting a beam with a sledgehammer, dragging hoses and a mannequin among many other tasks.

One firefighter Ben Emert came out on top from behind in one of the events against the Czech National Team by dragging the hose and dummy for the win. It was also a new North Carolina record for the relay according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweet.

Emert also set a personal record, a department record, and became Winston-Salem Fire Department’s first under-40 Lion’s Den inductee with a 1:37 run!

