ELKIN, N.C. — A firefighter in Elkin was injured after a fire truck overturned Wednesday morning.

The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department engine was on its way to a fire call when it crashed on Twin Oaks Road in Elkin.

The driver was traveling 45 mph when the fire truck ran off the road, reentered and hit a culvert. The fire truck rolled over three times before stopping in a field.