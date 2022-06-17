x
1 firefighter injured, 2 displaced, after fire on Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem

Smoke could be seen coming from the home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One firefighter has been injured and two people have been displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem.

Fire officials said the fire was on Old Walkertown Road. Smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Chief Trey Mayo said the firefighter has minor injuries and not a heat-related injury.

The fire was contained to one unit in the apartment complex. Fire officials said a toaster malfunction was the cause of the fire.

