LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Davidson County 911 says firefighters battled a large warehouse fire in Lexington Wednesday night.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at 202 Prospect Street, which is in an industrial area just off of South Main Street, near the hospital. Around seven departments were at the scene.

It's not immediately clear if freezing temperatures played a role in putting out the fire.

Davidson County 911 says no one was hurt and no surrounding homes or businesses were damaged.

The Salisbury Fire Department helped put out the fire and tweeted out photos of the damage.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

