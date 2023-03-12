Firefighters battle Liberty Street fire

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said five people were rescued Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters rescued five people after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Winston-Salem police said firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 2300 block of North Liberty Street and the fire has been extinguished.

Winston-Salem Fire said a commercial building caught on fire around 4:30 a.m. and five homeless people were evacuated from the building.

According to Winston-Salem police no one was injured.

As a result of the fire, all lanes of the 2300 block of North Liberty Street between East 24th and East 23rd street are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Commercial structure fire in the 2300 block of Liberty St. 5 homeless persons were rescued and evacuated. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/v4lQKakzno — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 12, 2023

INCIDENT ALERT - Units on scene of a large commercial building fire in the 2300 block N. Liberty St. Fire attack in progress. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/MwrtaYb3xF — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 12, 2023

