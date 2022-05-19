Dad helps family escape Winston-Salem house fire, officials say

Fire officials say a family of seven was inside the home when the fire broke out in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A massive house fire is now under control, according to the Winston-Salem fire department.

Winston-Salem fire officials said a family is safe after their home caught fire overnight. They said the father helped his family escape the house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are currently on Kings Meadow Drive battling the fire. A tweet from Winston-Salem fire department shows the home blazing with huge flames.

Officials said the family of seven was alerted of the fire by the smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported.

The family has been displaced. The home is completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Fire at 1000 block of Kings Meadow Dr. is controlled. 7 occupants were displaced. Smoke alarms alerted occupants and they were able to exit without injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/RA7pDGnaM6 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 19, 2022