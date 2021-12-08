3 injured after fire at Gateway Plaza in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire crews are investigating a fire at the Gateway Plaza.
The fire started late Thursday night at the residential building located at 200 Spring Garden street in downtown Greensboro. A fire spokesperson said three people were taken to the hospital. The fire started on the third floor. Firefighters evacuated everyone from the sixth floor down and they have asked the remaining residents on the other floors to shelter in place.
Greensboro fire said 70 firefighters were on the scene of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.
The Gateway Plaza includes 221 units and provides affordable housing and living areas are designed for older adults.