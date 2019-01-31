LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Davidson County 911 says firefighters battling a large warehouse fire in Lexington overnight.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 202 Prospect Street, which is in an industrial area just off of South Main Street, near the hospital. Around seven departments are at the scene.

PHOTOS: Fire Crews Battling Large Lexington Warehouse Fire Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at 202 Prospect Street in Lexington. Several fire departments are battling a large warehouse fire off South Main Street in Lexington. Several fire departments are battling a large warehouse fire off South Main Street in Lexington. Several fire departments are battling a large warehouse fire off South Main Street in Lexington.

As of 3:30 a.m., crews are still working to get the fire under control. It's not immediately clear if freezing temperatures are playing a role in putting out the fire.

Davidson County 911 says no one is hurt, and no surrounding homes or businesses are in danger.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.