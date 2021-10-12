Firefighters called to Page High School after officials say student lit trash can on fire

Greensboro fire officials said no one was hurt and the fire was out in under ten minutes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters were called to Page High School Tuesday afternoon after officials said a student lit a trash can on fire.

Dispatchers said the school resource officer called them at about 11:15 a.m. to report the fire. Fire officials said the fire was under control in about ten minutes and no one was hurt.

An on-call Greensboro fire chief said a student started the fire in a trash can, prompting all students to exit the school in the middle of classes.

The students are all waiting outside the building until they can go back inside. Fire investigators are at the scene.