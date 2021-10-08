x
Firefighters deliver baby boy who just couldn’t wait to get here!

A group of firefighters from the Guil-Rand Fire Department helped to deliver a baby boy.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — The birth of a child is always a new and exciting adventure.

Especially, when it comes to being a new mom who’s just hoping to get to the hospital in time for the delivery, but sometimes a newborn has other plans.

A group of firefighters from the Guil-Rand Fire Department helped to deliver a baby boy. Firefighter Stone, McCall, Byrd, and Lewis made sure the delivery was one-of-a-kind as the family welcomed their beautiful baby boy into the world. Maybe he’ll become a firefighter when he grows up!

The fire department even congratulated the team on their exciting fire call that turned into a delivery. 

This morning at shift change Engine 391 crews from both A and C shift assisted in the delivery of a beautiful baby boy....

Posted by Guil-Rand Fire Department on Friday, October 8, 2021

