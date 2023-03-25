Firefighters help after car falls into creek in Winston-Salem

Firefighters are on the scene after a car fell into a creek on Salem Parkway Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a rescue in progress in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a car that fell into a creek near Salem Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

INCIDENT ALERT - Rescue in Progress-Salem Parkway and Salis Creek Parkway. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/r1h1pvXV10 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 25, 2023

