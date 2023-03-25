x
Firefighters help after car falls into creek in Winston-Salem

Firefighters are on the scene after a car fell into a creek on Salem Parkway Saturday.
Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Dept.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a rescue in progress in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a car that fell into a creek near Salem Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

