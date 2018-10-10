IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Cool Springs firefighter is recovering after being hurt in a crash Tuesday.

The accident happened on Charlotte Highway just south of I-77 in Iredell County.

The volunteer fire department said Assistant Chief Ray Elmore was taken to a trauma center where surgeons amputated his left leg. Elmore's left arm, pelvis, and trachea were also hurt.

Chief Andy Webster thanked those who reached out and offered kind words and prayers.

“The fire service has once again reminded us of what a family it is," Chief Webster said.

Elmore's family said he has a long road of recovery ahead and remains under extensive medical watch. They set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.

Elmore is also a firefighter with for the city of Concord.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC