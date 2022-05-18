x
Local News

Firefighters rescue 2-year-old, two adults, dog from apartment fire in Burlington

The Burlington Fire Department said the fire occurred Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at an apartment on Trail One.
Credit: PestaloFF - stock.adobe.com
Flames from a fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters rescued three people including a child from an apartment fire.

The Burlington Fire Department said the fire occurred Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at an apartment on Trail One. Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old, two adults and a dog from the fire. They also evacuated the apartments during the rescue.

Fire officials said the fire was an accident. It resulted in $60,000 worth of damages. The American Red Cross is helping four adults and three children displaced by the fire.  

