Firefighters rescue 2-year-old, two adults, dog from apartment fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters rescued three people including a child from an apartment fire.
The Burlington Fire Department said the fire occurred Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at an apartment on Trail One. Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old, two adults and a dog from the fire. They also evacuated the apartments during the rescue.
Fire officials said the fire was an accident. It resulted in $60,000 worth of damages. The American Red Cross is helping four adults and three children displaced by the fire.