Firefighters stand together to honor one of their own as procession is held for fallen firefighter

Bethany Fire Department firefighter, Brandon Yaeger, 32, died in the line of duty.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters across the state are honoring one of their own after the death of a Bethany Fire Department firefighter.

Brandon Yaeger, 32, died in the line of duty. The fire department said he died earlier this week at the station within 24 hours of a call. Yaeger was a resident of the fire department. He was a firefighter for 12 and a half years.

Yaeger's parents, Ruth and Scott, said their son was as dedicated and passionate as first responders come.

"That was probably one of his biggest dreams as a little boy," Ruth Yaeger said.

"He was my right-hand man here at the fire department," Chief Evans said.

As their department mourns, firefighters across the state are showing their support along the interstates. They're lining up with their fire trucks for a procession as Yaeger's body is sent to his final resting place.