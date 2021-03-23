Firehouse turned TapRoom to open in Archdale

The old Guild-Rand Firehouse on Main Street will soon reopen as the FireHouse TapRoom.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An old Archdale firehouse will soon become a spot to try local beer and hang out with friends.

The old Guild-Rand Firehouse on Main Street will soon reopen as the FireHouse TapRoom.

"We're going to offer local North Carolina craft beer and we're also going to be offering some wine and we are going to have a full liquor bar as well," Javier Padilla, CEO/owner of the FireHouse TapRoom said.

Crews are busy working inside to install bars and bathrooms. They’re also painting walls and bringing in furniture. The new FireHouse TapRoom will also have live music.

Padilla said when he came across the firehouse he just knew it was the perfect location for a taproom.

“We have three front door bay doors and we have an additional two in the rear so we could open those up and just allow air to come there and we have very high ceilings which almost makes it feel like we are outdoor, so it will be a very comfortable setting,” Padilla said.