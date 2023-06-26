'Be prepared': Fire officials give you tips to stay safe ahead of 4th of July

Greensboro Fire Marshal, Timothy Henshaw, said the city gets several calls about firework injuries around Independence Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, but unfortunately fire crews and emergency responders are worried about two situations, burns to the body and house fires.

This is a common call they get during the holiday, as does departments across the nation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2021 alone, nine people died and an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks.

Henshaw said there are a few tips to ensure those, who are looking to light fireworks, stay safe

First, only use the fireworks on surfaces like concrete or asphalt. Do not light them on a wood deck or near you home.

Second, keep a bucket of water nearby and place all fireworks in it to make sure they are fully extinguished before throwing them away.

Third, make sure people are out of the range of that firework, before lighting

Lastly, Henshaw said the best way to be safe, is to just go and watch professional displays instead of setting them off at home.

"We have full blown shows throughout North Carolina, here in the triad, it's professionally staffed," said Henshaw. "They have people from the fire department there, and those folks put on a wonderful show of fireworks that are permissible, you can sit back in your lawn chair with sweet tea and enjoy the show and never have to worry about any of the risks of these smaller fireworks."

It's also important to note that fireworks that fly in the air are illegal in North Carolina, and you could face misdemeanor charges for setting them off.

You can set off sparklers and fireworks that stay on the ground, but either one can injure you. Burns to the hands, legs, face and eyes are the most common injuries.

Typically, parents will grab sparklers for the kid to celebrate, but it can be very dangerous.

In 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said 1100 people were injured by sparklers.

A sparkler can heat up to 1200 degrees Fahreneheit, whcih is hot enough to give a person third-degree burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said kids under the age of 9 are twice as likely to be injured by fireworks.

Henshaw said because of this, it's important to be alert and have a safety plan.

Here are a few tips he suggests.

First, determine if you think your older children are mature enough to use sparklers safely. If you believe they are, only let them use the sparklers under close adult supervision.

Second, parents will need to stay close, keep an eye on the kids the entire time, and monitor them.

Third, make sure they keep the sparklers outside and away from their face, hair, and clothing.

Fourth, do not allow them the kids to run while holding the sparklers.

Henshaw said, while they may seem harmless, a lot of injuries come from the sparklers, so it's important to be safe.

"If it touches your skin or if any of the sparks fall down, it could harm you," he said. "It could start a fire and so there is an appropriate age and we just need the parents to determine where that's at and help them and if it is a child, that you're right there to supervise that firework safely for them."