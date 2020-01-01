WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A New Year's Eve celebration ended in misfortune for a Winston-Salem family.

Firefighters say fireworks that were improperly thrown away caused the fire.

The fire happened early Wednesday morning along Center Street.

No one was injured in the fire and crews eventually got the fire under control.

Six people lived in the home. The Red Cross is helping them find somewhere else to stay.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2:

750 Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq

'An incredible way to start the New Year': NC man wins $1 million Cash 5 jackpot