Some Triad towns still having Fourth of July fireworks events

Fourth of July looks a lot different across the nation this year, but some smaller communities in the Triad are still planning fireworks shows and events despite the pandemic.

Cities and counties that are having celebrations are as follows:

We reached out to organizers of the events to learn more about what safety procedures will be in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

STOKES COUNTY/LAWSONVILLE

Andy Nickleston, Stokes County Commission Chair, said this is the first year Stokes County has held this particular event. It will include live music, bouncy houses, food vendors, and fireworks. Nickleston said they are strongly encouraging social distancing while the event is held at Piney Grove Middle School's football field, but face masks won't be enforced.

MOUNT AIRY

Jenny Smith with Mt. Airy Visitors Center said Rotary Clubs are putting on the fireworks show. They're encouraging people to stay in their cars or right outside of them. Smith also said they will socially distance the cars and limit the number of vehicles in the parking lot. Mt. Airy High will not allow parking this year for fireworks viewing. Masks will NOT be required at the fireworks show but WILL be required at the Declaration of Independence reading ceremony.