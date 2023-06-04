After his first 100 days Greensboro Police Chief targeting violent crime, officer shortage

During his first 100 days as Greensboro Police Chief, John Thompson says, he has worked to restructure the department and lay out plans to reduce violent crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chief Thompson is no stranger to the Greensboro Police Department.

He has worked for GPD since 2003.

But as the city's top cop, he has been forced out of his comfort zone, working to address some of the biggest issues facing the city.

"Our focus is going to be on the few committing the most violent crime," said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thomson says the city is currently on track to set a new record for homicides in 2023.

In 2022, there were only 41 total homicides.

"There are individuals on here that are just making the decision to go into communities, commit violent crime. We see that as a very small few but the few have the most significant impact on crime in the community," said Chief Thompson.

The chief says GPD has partnered with local, state, and federal agencies to target that violent crime.

They will also increase enforcement, especially in parts of the city that have seen the most issues.

Including The Cottages, a housing complex near NC A&T where an 18-year-old freshman was killed this week.

"We need to figure that out because there has been a history of violence in that housing complex, that has primarily impacted their student body," said Chief Thompson. "How can we address that a little bit better?"

Chief Thompson says NC A&T Campus Police and GPD will continue to partner to keep students safe in and around campus.

He says staffing is another top concern.

Right now, the department is 115 officers short.

Chief Thompson says hiring for those open positions has been a challenge, for years.

His solution, higher pay.

He's asked City Council to approve an increase in officer salaries to be more competitive.

One county over, the City of Burlington has increased their starting officer pay to $55,000.

"I need that salary to be $57,000. Not just as a one up for Burlington, but if I am going to establish the premier, law-enforcement agency in the state, and in the south, I need council in the community to support that," said Chief Thompson.

Chief Thompson says change will take time but he remains hopeful.