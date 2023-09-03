How the first Black female-owned bar in Gibsonville is tapping into the community

It's a historic first! LaVida Reaves-Burns just opened up her new bar, Zone 32, in the heart of downtown, Gibsonville.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — On Main Street, in the heart of downtown Gibsonville, history has been made.

"It’s a very big deal. I don’t think that I have absorbed it all in to see how much of a big deal it is. I’m one person who I can take something and if I do it, I’m like, 'eh', but my family and friends are like, 'No, no that’s major!'," Bar owner Reaves-Burns said.

LaVida Reaves-Burns is the first Black woman in the city’s history to open up a bar downtown.

"I’m a big entertainer! So, I love to entertain people but that’s just me. And, so I said, instead of doing it at home all of the time, why not find somewhere that I can bring not just my family and friends, but other people together. The spot was vacant and so I jumped on it," Said Reaves-Burns.

Zone 32, named after the 32 NFL teams currently in play, was always envisioned to be more than just a sports bar.

"Zone 32 is here to bring all the people in the surrounding counties together to have more of a network. Just the other night, we had a couple of people come in who were having meetings. They needed wifi so they were meeting for the upcoming AAU season for basketball. It’s not just to come and just party or anything like that! It’s to come and fellowship and to bring people together so we can build the community up," Said Reaves-Burns.

From frozen daiquiris to karaoke nights to even a pop-up boutique, Zone 32 is a hub for the community, but also as an example.

“Me and my husband have three sons and, of course, they are African American, so it’s important for our family to see that you don’t have to just work at a factory or a mill, there are other things that can be done if you truly love it and if you truly want to have it, then you have to go get it," Said Reaves-Burns.