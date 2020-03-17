GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Division of Public Health has received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in Guilford County. The case traveled to Orlando, Florida prior to onset of symptoms.

Officials say the patient began experiencing symptoms upon their return from out of state travel. The patient presented to their primary care doctor for testing and went into immediate self-isolation. Guilford County Public Health is in continual communication with the patient who is doing well.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Interim Public Health Director stated, “Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing. The County is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise. It continues to be important for the community to follow the preventive measures outlined by the CDC and contact their primary care doctors if they are experiencing symptoms."

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the case and are at risk of infection.

No additional details about the case will be released at this time.

