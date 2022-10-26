x
First flu-related death in North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announces first death of the flu season.
Credit: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com
Sick woman with flu, cold, fever and cough sitting on couch at home. Ill person blowing nose and sneezing with tissue and handkerchief. Woolen socks and medicine. Infection in winter. Resting on sofa.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season.

An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

"This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore.

The Center of Disease Control recommends that everyone six months and older take a flu vaccine every year. Vaccinations help prevents infection from the flu.

"With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year," said Moore.

Symptoms of the flu include:

  • Cough and/ sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Fever
  • Headaches and/or body aches
  • Chills
  • Nausea, vomiting and/ or diarrhea
  • Fatigue

Flu vaccinations are available at the hospital, private medical offices, and pharmacies. To find a place to get a flu vaccine, click here.

