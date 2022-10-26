First flu-related death in North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announces first death of the flu season.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reports its first flu death of the season.

An adult in western North Carolina died of complications due to the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

"This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore.

The Center of Disease Control recommends that everyone six months and older take a flu vaccine every year. Vaccinations help prevents infection from the flu.

"With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year," said Moore.

Symptoms of the flu include:

Cough and/ sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Fever

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Nausea, vomiting and/ or diarrhea

Fatigue