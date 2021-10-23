First Lady Jill Biden coming to the Carolinas Sunday

The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Charleston, South Carolina Sunday night.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on First Lady Jill Biden bringing cookies to National Guard troops after inauguration.

The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Charleston, South Carolina this Sunday night.

The President's wife will spend Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event, followed by a visit with military families at Joint Base Charleston. She will return to Washington D.C. Monday night, the White House said.

A week ago, Jill Biden was in West Columbia, South Carolina for a surprise visit Brookland Baptist church where she said she began to repair her relationship with God following her son’s death from brain cancer six years ago.

In early September, First Lady Jill Biden visited the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina to meet with military and veteran family members.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.