First Lady Jill Biden to speak at NC A&T in Greensboro Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Greensboro Monday to speak at NC A&T.

The First Lady and U.S. secretary will hold events in Greensboro and Knoxville, Tenn. to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

The First Lady and Secretary Cardona will highlight ways states and districts are recruiting and preparing qualified educators for the classroom and meet with teachers and teachers-in-training who are participating in leading teacher pipeline programs in Tennessee and North Carolina, according to a news release.

According to the Office of the First Lady, the Department of Education’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour will showcase the many ways school communities are supporting students and teachers, including utilizing historic resources for schools provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

