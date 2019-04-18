GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City leaders have amended a contract between the City and the Greensboro Science Center for the Battleground Parks District including its Phase I and Phase II design.

The amendment will allow the Greensboro Science Center and parks including Country Park, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Jaycee Park to eventually all be connected in a new loop. The City hopes to turn the 400 acres and parks into a major tourist destination.

In 2014, it was revealed renovations to the area would include sculptures, gardens, waterfalls, expanded play areas and a carousel.

It also includes improvements to parking including additional lots, new trails, entrance ways, upgrades to buildings, new signage, and lots more.