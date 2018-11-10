IREDELL COUNTY, NC - One person died after a tree fell on a car in Iredell County near Statesville during rain and wind from Tropical Storm Michael Thursday.

Iredell County Fire Marshal David Souther confirmed a death Thursday afternoon on Highway 64 just east of Statesville. The victim's name wasn't released.

RELATED | LIVE BLOG | Michael Arrives In The Carolinas #StormTrack2

Tropical Storm Michael brought heavy rain and high winds to much of North Carolina and put 45 counties under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

LIVE | Michael Pounding the Triad with Rain, Winds, Tornado Warnings Issued

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY