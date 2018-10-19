GREENSBORO, NC -- It's only October, but the first flakes of the year are set to fly in the North Carolina mountains this weekend. Those looking for fall color, might find a bit of white mixed in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking.

A blast of cold air is set to arrive Saturday night to the entire state. As usual, it will be coldest in the mountains, where temperatures will dip into the 30s. As it does, it's possible that there will be just enough moisture to create some flurries and snow showers.

This snow won't last long or be heavy, but in the high elevations it is possible that there could be a light dusting in spots by Sunday morning.

"It's not unheard of for the high country to get some snow showers during fall," says Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley. "This won't be an issue for us here in the Piedmont though."

Temperatures will be cold enough, but high winds will create a wind chill around 10 in the mountains early Sunday. Here in the Piedmont the wind chill will be around freezing Sunday morning.

SUNDAY AM -- It will feel like freezing Sunday morning in the Piedmont. Temps around 40, with a wind gusting around 30 mph. Bitterly cold in the mountains. @WFMY @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/OTlRuCTTco — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 19, 2018

© 2018 WFMY