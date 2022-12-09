Woman charged in shooting along I-69 in Fishers

Police closed all northbound lanes of the highway after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — A 38-year-old woman has now been charged in a shooting on I-69 in Fishers last weekend.

Shaalea Davis, of McCordsville, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

Police were called to Interstate 69 near the 207 mile-marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman standing outside of an SUV and the man saying he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and there was no update given on his condition. The woman with him was then taken into custody.

A Fishers Police Department spokesperson said they have determined the incident was not a random act and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Police believe the incident began as a domestic incident in Castleton.