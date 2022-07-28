'I was just surprised and disappointed' | Five dirt bikes stolen from a home in Guilford County

All the bikes are worth a total of $40,000.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County man is on the lookout for five dirt bikes that were stolen from his home earlier this week.

Jimmy Rice tells News 2 the bikes are special to his family, especially his two sons.

"Most of the time we have three weekends of the month we are gone racing somewhere in our camper. If we are not competing we are off trail riding somewhere traveling and trail riding or we are just riding here with the neighbors during the week," said Rice.

Monday night they were making repairs to one of the bikes in their workshop where all of the bikes are housed.

"At about 8 p.m. that night we decided to call it quits, went in the house, normal bedtime routine, went to bed woke up the next morning and I stuck my head to grab something here in the shop before I went to work and I noticed that all the dirt bikes were gone," explained Rice.

He said he was surprised and disappointed when he found out the bikes were missing. He believes the suspects used the main door to his workshop to get in.

"I just never had to deal with this before. So yeah, I’ve got one million things running through my mind, how to maybe prevent it or slow them down. I think ultimately these guys were good. I think they knew what they were doing," said Rice.

Although the bikes are missing, he and his sons are staying optimistic.

"It’s going to take more of this to keep us from doing what we love to do, I do know that," said Rice.

Rice said he is focused on moving forward and trying to not dwell too much on the loss.