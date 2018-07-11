GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — More than 55 years. That's how much experience some of our Triad sheriffs had going into election night.

After the final votes came in, new ideas and new faces beat out experience as five new sheriffs will take over in the area.

Five different counties with new top lawmen.

Guilford, Surry, Forsyth, Randolph, and Davidson counties will all have new leadership in a matter of weeks.

Let's start with Davidson County.

Sheriff-Elect Richie Simmons has had the most time to get used to his upcoming job. He won the May primary and ran un-opposed on Tuesday.

"We're going to be the best Law Enforcement agency. I will not settle until we're the best Sheriff's Office in North Carolina," said Simmons.

Forsyth County elected their first black Sheriff in Bobby Kimbrough Jr., but Kimbrough says he never looked at it like that.

"I looked at it as getting the job done, getting in there making a difference. The fact that I just happen to be black comes with the territory, but i don't want people to see me as the first black. If they see me like that -- that's great, I'm very proud to be the first black Sheriff, make no mistake about that," said Kimbrough Jr.

In Randolph County, new Sheriff Greg Seabolt is already looking to the future.

© 2018 WFMY