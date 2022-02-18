Five things to know about masking changes in the Triad

Several Piedmont Triad school systems will discuss rule changes next week. Guilford County dropped its countywide mandate on Thursday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Next week, more dominoes might fall in the move to drop mask mandates.

This week, Governor Roy Cooper encouraged governments and school districts to drop mask rules.

It's been a whirlwind of rule changes over the last 48 hours with more on the way.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland answered some key questions.

1.) Which cities and counties have lifted their mask requirements?

Guilford County no longer requires masks inside public buildings and businesses.

Greensboro's mask requirement for city buildings is up Monday. Winston-Salem will lift its mask requirement on March 1.

2.) Can businesses still require masks even without a county or citywide mandate?

The answer is yes.

Businesses are not allowed to refuse service based on a customer's race, national origin, disability or sexual orientation. They can however refuse to serve you if they require masks and you refuse to wear one.

3.) Are masks still required in schools?

The Triad's three largest districts still require masks but will vote next week on whether to make them optional.

The Guilford County Schools Board of Education will meet virtually Monday. Remember, students are out of class until Wednesday due to President's Day and a teacher workday.

Both Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System will vote on masks Tuesday.

4.) Do schools have to drop mask mandates?

No. Each district can decide for itself for now.

The General Assembly did pass a bill that would make masks optional in all the state's public school districts.

The bill is expected to reach Governor Roy Cooper's desk next week but he has not indicated whether he'll sign it.

If he chooses to veto the bill, the General Assembly still has the votes to pass it without his signature.

5.) Why are leaders dropping mask mandates now?