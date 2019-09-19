HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University says five students have possibly contracted mumps.

The on-campus health clinic identified the unconfirmed cases of the virus, and notified the health department. The university sent an email to faculty and students saying they are monitoring the cases.

HPU says the five students affected have been provided alternate housing. The school is working with the health department to identify anyone who may have been in contact with them.

The school is asking anyone experiencing swelling of the glands around the ears or neck, please contact the High Point University Student Health Center immediately at (336) 841-4683.

More information:

What causes mumps?

Mumps is a virus that is spread by coughing and sneezing, or with direct contact with the saliva of the infected person. The virus can grow in the nose, throat and lymph nodes.

What are the symptoms?

Fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Swelling in the cheeks where the saliva glands are located, is also possible.

How is it prevented?

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Don't share water bottles or objects that may have saliva on them, and wash your hands often.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Back To School Checkups & Vaccines

RELATED: Warning: Possible Measles Exposure in Durham at Coffee Shop

RELATED: US measles count surpasses 25-year-old record

RELATED: Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine