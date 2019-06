ELON, N.C. — It was a flag day celebration for the ages at Ace Speedway in Elon.

Alcovets or Alamance County Veterans hosted the Flag Day 275. The group is always looking for ways to support the local veterans but today was a special day to honor them and old glory.

Several veterans talked about the honor it was to serve their country and flag.

The night finished with a fireworks celebration and fun for the kids.

You can support the Alcovets project here.