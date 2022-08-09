Flags will be flown at half-staff in NC to honor Queen Elizabeth II

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper mandated Thursday that all North Carolina and U.S flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff to honor the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle. She is the longest-ruling monarch in Britain's history taking the throne in 1952 at the age of 26.
She was 96 at the time of her death.
"Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world. North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader," said the governor.