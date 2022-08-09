Flags will be flown at half-staff in NC to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Governor Cooper pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's legacy - ordering all flags in NC to be flown at half-staff.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper mandated Thursday that all North Carolina and U.S flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff to honor the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle. She is the longest-ruling monarch in Britain's history taking the throne in 1952 at the age of 26.

She was 96 at the time of her death.